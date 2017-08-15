Incheon Pentaport Rock crowd size reaches 76,000: organizer

ENTERTAINMENT

The Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival, a major summer music festival in South Korea, saw a slight drop in the number of visitors from last year, according to organizers Monday.



Industry watchers attribute the drop to a growing competition from other music events held in the summer.





(Yescom Entertainment-Yonhap)

The festival was held at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, from Friday to Sunday, featuring a total of 70 international and domestic artists, including British rock band Bastille, Grammy-nominated band Justice and Australia's 5 Seconds of Summer.The audience size dropped to 76,000 from last year's 86,000, according to Yescom Entertainment. Its larger rival event, Jisan Valley Rock Festival, hosted by CJ E&M, also saw the number of visitors tumble 33 percent on-year to 60,000."We're seeing a lot of summer music events being held around the same period, splitting up the demand for large events," a concert industry insider said. (Yonhap)