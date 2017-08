ENTERTAINMENT

(Cube Entertainment)

HyunA, a former member of the now-disbanded girl group 4minute, will put out a new album late this month, sources in the music scene said Monday.The sources said the idol singer will release her sixth EP led by a song composed by Sinsadong Tiger on Aug. 29. It will be her first album after "A'wesome," her fifth EP out in August last year.HyunA had a "fan meeting" tour of Seoul and eight North American cities in February to mark the 10th anniversary of her debut as a 4minute member. In May, she formed new project group "Triple H" with Hui and E'Dawn of boy band Pentagon and released their first EP album "199X."Earlier in the day, her management agency Cube Entertainment unveiled a teaser image heralding her comeback on the agency's official SNS account. (Yonhap)