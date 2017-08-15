US congratulates S. Korea on Liberation Day

NATIONAL

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (Yonhap)

The United States congratulated South Korea Monday ahead of an anniversary of the Asian ally's independence from Japanese colonial rule.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued a congratulatory message to mark Liberation Day, Aug. 15, the day Korea won independence from Japan's 1910-45 colonization."We reaffirm the ironclad alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea and honor our strong and historic people-to-people ties," he said. "This holiday also marks the bond our nations share in our support for democratic values, as we stand together to advance peace and security."The US fought alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War."We look forward to the continued alliance between our nations as we move forward. I send our best wishes to the people of the Republic of Korea as you celebrate this occasion," Tillerson said.He also congratulated the Korean people on the election of President Moon Jae-in in May. (Yonhap)