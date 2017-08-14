China to begin implementing new U.N. sanctions on N. Korea Tuesday

NATIONAL

This file picture taken on July 6, 2017 shows a tourist looking out from the Broken Bridge next to the Friendship bridge on the Yalu River connecting the North Korean town of Sinuiju and the Chinese border city of Dandong. (AFP via Yonhap)

China said Monday it will enforce the latest United Nations sanctions on North Korea this week, banning the imports of resources and seafood from the country.The United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2371 on Aug. 5 in response the North's two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July. The new measures are aimed at slashing its annual export revenue of $3 billion by a third.China's Ministry of Commerce said the embargo will apply to coal, iron, iron ore, lead and seafood. The ban will take effect on Tuesday, excluding products that have been shipped to ports and are awaiting domestic transportation.It said it will allow the inbound delivery of products from the North's port of Najin on the northeastern coast, if they are proven to have been made in other countries.(Yonhap)