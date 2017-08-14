Ji Chang-wook joins military Monday

|Ji Chang-wook salutes at a recruit training center at Cheorwon in Gangwon Province, on Monday before enlistment. (Yonhap)
Ji’s agency Glorious Entertainment said the actor will undergo basic military training at a recruitment training center at Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, after which he will be in active service for 21 months.
Ji enlisted in the military on Monday evening without a press event. After his latest SBS drama “Suspicious Partner” ended last month, Ji held various fan events before his enlistment. During a press conference that marked the end of the series, Ji said that he will return to the big and small screens after faithfully and safely completing his military duty, although he’s starting too late.
Ji rose to fame after playing the leading role in KBS drama series “Smile Again” from 2010 to 2011. Ji has previously starred in dramas such as “Healer” and “The K2,” as well as a crime-action flick “Fabricated City” this year.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)