Samsung executive paid W14b in first half

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun (Yonhap)

Kwon Oh-hyun, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., was paid some 14 billion won($12.3 million) in the first half of the year, and set to become once again the country's highest-paid corporate executive of the year, data showed on Monday.According to the semi-annual business report compiled by Samsung, Kwon received a paycheck totaling 13.9 billion won in the first six months of the year, a whopping increase from 2.9 billion won a year earlier.Kwon, who is in charge of Samsung's semiconductor and display unit, has been the country's most paid corporate executive for second straight year with 6.7 billion won in 2016 and 14.95 billion won in 2015.His income includes a one-time special bonus worth 8 billion won as the unit posted record earnings in the January-June period. (Yonhap)