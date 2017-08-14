Samsung executive paid W14b in first half

According to the semi-annual business report compiled by Samsung, Kwon received a paycheck totaling 13.9 billion won in the first six months of the year, a whopping increase from 2.9 billion won a year earlier.
|Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun (Yonhap)
Kwon, who is in charge of Samsung's semiconductor and display unit, has been the country's most paid corporate executive for second straight year with 6.7 billion won in 2016 and 14.95 billion won in 2015.
His income includes a one-time special bonus worth 8 billion won as the unit posted record earnings in the January-June period. (Yonhap)