Police chase suspected multiracial group of thieves

NATIONAL





Seoul station (Yonhap) Investigators say that the suspects may have planned the theft and followed the bag owner into the restaurant.



CCTV footage shows the suspected thieves playing different roles to commit the crime, with some diverting the public’s attention and others preparing getaway cars.



Police said the suspects escaped from the scene on two separate taxis.



They believe the suspects may have already left Korea.



According to police, the number of theft cases committed by foreigners in Korea is on the rise, from 1,735 cases in 2012 to 2,306 cases in 2015.



Police said Monday that they are chasing a suspected multiracial group of thieves for taking a bag filled with cash amounting to 360 million won ($316,000) at Seoul Station earlier this month.The suspects, consisting of six men and women, allegedly ran away with the bag at a restaurant located in Seoul Station on Aug. 2 at around 4:20 p.m., police said. Surveillance camera footage suggests the group includes some Hispanic-looking individuals.