Gugudan to hold first overseas fan meeting

ENTERTAINMENT

South Korea's rookie girl group Gugudan will hold its first-ever overseas fan meeting in Singapore next month, its star agency said Monday.



The group will meet its international fans in the "Gugudan Live Show in Singapore 2017" at MasterCard Theatres at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, on Sept. 27, Jellyfish Entertainment said.





(Jellyfish Entertainment)

Debuting last year, Gugudan has released two albums and recently launched its first sub-unit "Gugudan Ogu Ogu" with members Mina and Hyeyeon, backed by the popularity of the band.Of the group's nine members, Sejeong has been appearing on the KBS 2TV series "School 2017" as the female lead Ra Eun-ho. Member Mina was recently cast as young Han Ye-seul in "20th Century Boy and Girl," a new MBC TV series set to premiere next month.Ahead of its Singapore event, Gugudan is to hold its first event for local fans in southern Seoul on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. (Yonhap)