Sudan condemns N. Korea's provocations, commits to fulfill relevant obligations

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Sudan condemned North Korea's latest provocations of ballistic missile launches and warlike threats on Monday, affirming that the country is committed to fulfilling its international obligations on the matter."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan expresses its deep concern toward the prevailing developments in the Korean Peninsula and the exchanged threats of using power, which jeopardize peace and security in the whole region of North East Asia," the ministry said in a press release.The ministry "strongly condemns the North Korean military escalation and launching of ballistic missiles and all other provocative actions to the other states and parties," according to the press release.It also called on North Korea to "practice the maximum constraint and adhere to resolutions" by the United Nations Security Council, reaffirming that "Sudan is fully committed to all regional and international obligations as well as the principles of international peace and security."The stance by the African country which once had military ties with Pyongyang came as the international community is stepping up pressure on the communist country for its test launch of two intercontinental ballistic missiles last month and its recent threats to attack the US territory of Guam.Late last year, Sudan announced it has completely severed its military ties with North Korea in condemnation of North Korea's illegal nuclear and missile programs. (Yonhap)