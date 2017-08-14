N. Korea unlikely to put Guam threat into action: defense minister

(Yonhap)

North Korea is unlikely to carry out its threat to fire missiles into waters around the US territory of Guam, Defense Minister Song Young-moo said Monday.Song made the remark during a report to the parliamentary defense committee, saying that top military leaders of the South and the United States share the assessment.Song said the possibility of the North carrying out the threat is "extremely low." Asked if the North could still put the threat into action, Song said that it would be possible only in an "extreme" case.Song said, however, the North is technically capable of reaching the island.Last week, the North threatened to fire four Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missiles into waters just 30-40 kilometers off the Pacific island, sending the already high tensions on the Korean Peninsula soaring higher.In response, US President Donald Trump has openly talked about military options.On the North's intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities, Song said that it's difficult to say that the regime has definitely succeeded in mastering atmospheric re-entry technology.Song said that the South's military does not recognize the North's claim that it has mastered nuclear warhead miniaturization technology.Earlier, his ministry said in a written report to the committee that the South and the US are ready to respond if the North carries out the Guam strike threat. It said that the two countries are prepared to "demonstrate the strong willpower and capabilities of the Korea-US alliance, and will put them into action if necessary."Possible options include a demonstration of firepower by South Korea alone or jointly between the two countries, strengthening exercises to cope with North Korean nuclear and missile threats, and the deployment of additional US strategic assets, the ministry said.The ministry said that the North's threat to strike Guam was seen as aimed at protesting the latest package of UN Security Council sanctions and setting up a one-on-one standoff with the US.It also said that the North is likely to undertake provocations in protest of the UN sanctions as well as the upcoming joint military exercises between the US and the South.The ministry also said that the military is maintaining its self-defense readiness while keeping a close eye on possible signs of North Korean provocations by mobilizing more surveillance equipment and strengthening vigilance status.The Korean Air Operations Center and the Master Control and Reporting Center, as well as patriot missile bases, keep checking on air defense readiness, as well as the anti-missile warning system, it added.The ministry also plans to issue a strong warning to North Korea when the defense ministers of the two countries hold talks later this month. It vowed to work closely together with the US to further strengthen pressure and sanctions on the North.The country will also accelerate efforts to revise a ballistic missile agreement with the US to increase its missile range, while deploying the four additional launchers for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system."We are working hard to complete (the deployment) as quickly as possible," Song said.Song also said that the ministry reported to President Moon Jae-in via the National Security Council the results of a government examination of electromagnetic radiation and noise levels from the THAAD battery in the southeastern village of Seongju.The survey showed the radiation and noise levels as below the legal limits."What the president told us is that we need to take whatever measures are necessary as early as possible (to cope with North Korea threats)," Song said.Song also said the ministry is trying to promote the awareness of the need for THAAD among residents of the host village. (Yonhap)