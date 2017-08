Screen grab from Facebook. (Yonhap)

Incheon District Court on Monday handed down a fine of 6 million won ($5,000) to a man who pummeled a cat on a banister to death.The man, 29, was indicted on the charge of violating animal protection law. He had been fined on two other counts for the same offense.As for the decision to levy a fine, the court said the man faced up to his wrongdoing and he was suffering from alcohol addiction without getting proper rehabilitation support.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)