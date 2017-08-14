Police officer nabs two elderly men in a row for sexual offense

Nowon Police Station (Yonhap)

A police officer nabbed two sex offenders in their 60s in a row over a period of three days, Nowon Police Office in Seoul said on Monday.The policeman surnamed Kim arrested a 67-year-old man on Aug. 9 for allegedly molesting an underage girl at a playground in Nowon-gu a day earlier. Kim tracked down the suspect based on the CCTV recordings after the case was reported to the police.On Aug. 10, Kim made an arrest of another sex offender aged 65 in the subway for secretly filming a woman’s body with a mobile phone camera. Kim witnessed the illegal act and pushed the suspect to explain his behavior. The elderly man initially denied wrongdoing, but later admitted his act when asked to hand over his phone. He was booked without detention.The second arrest was made when Kim, off duty, was returning home with his family members after a dinner.Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is planning to commend Kim for his role in catching the two suspects.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)