Changdeokgung to open for night-time tour

According to the state-run agency, the “Moonlight Tour at Changdeokgung Palace” commences at 8 p.m. and lasts about two hours.
The tours will be held from Thursday to Sunday each week, and will be held twice a day on Oct.7, Oct.14 and Oct.21. On those days, the first tour will start at 7 p.m., and the second tour at 8:00 p.m.
|Visitors visit Changdeokgung during a nighttime tour. (Cultural Heritage Administration)
The tour will include a photo shoot with palace guards clad in traditional garments, performance of traditional music and tour of the palace grounds led by a tour guide. Tours will be provided in Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese.
The tickets will be made available online at 2 p.m. Thursday at Interpark. Foreigners can book the tickets at http://ticket.interpark.com/Global.
Due to limited space of the venue, up to 100 people can participate in each tour. One person can book up to two tickets.
For the disabled and senior citizens aged 65 or older, 10 tickets per tour can be booked by phone.
Tickets cost 30,000 won per person.
Koreans can join the tour on Thursday, Friday and Saturday while foreigners can visit on Sundays.
For more information on the tour, visit (www.chf.or.kr) or call (02) 2270-1243. For inquiry on tickets, call Interpark at 1544-1555.
Changdeokgung, built in 1405, is the only Joseon period palace designated as part of UNESCO World Cultural Heritage. It was inscribed to the list in 1997.
By Yoon Min-sik
