Over 55,000 pets dumped in 2017

Animal shelter Aerinwon in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, Wednesday. (Ock Hyun-ju/The Korea Herald)

Over 55,000 abandoned pets had been rescued nationwide this year as of July, with nearly 40 percent of them later perishing at animal shelters by euthanasia or natural causes, according to data released by a local animal care organization.According to Pawinhand, an animal organization that tracks the number of rescued animals, 55,399 animals abandoned by their owners were brought to animal shelters through last month. That is about 262 pets per day.The figure is up 9.8 percent from 54,032 animals brought to shelters in the same period last year, according to the data.The real number of abandoned pets is expected to be much higher, given that only a portion of stray dogs, cats or other pets are sent to shelters, the group said.Among rescued animals, 28.5 percent, or 15,800, found new owners, while 15 percent, or 8,339, were euthanized.The pets’ ownership, once the animals enter the system, should be established through the state-run Animal Protection Management System within 10 days, or they are euthanized.Abandoning pets is an offense under the Animal Protection Act, subject to a maximum fine of 1 million won ($880).By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)