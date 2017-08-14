US envoy: Seoul, Washington consulting 100 percent on NK crisis

(Yonhap)

South Korea and the United States are closely consulting each other on everything happening on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, the top US envoy in Seoul said Monday, amid allegations Washington is increasingly bypassing Seoul in its handling of North Korea.Marc Knapper, acting US ambassador to South Korea, made the remark during a visit to Rep. Choo Mi-ae, leader of the ruling Democratic Party, pointing out a series of phone calls and meetings between top officials of the two countries, including one between President Moon Jae-in and President Donald Trump.Knapper said that close consultation with South Korea is also important to the US.He also noted that his meeting with the ruling party leader coincided with a visit by US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford that includes meetings not only with Defense Minister Song Young-moo but also President Moon and other senior officials.Knapper said these meetings illustrate the depth of relations between the two countries, as well as how frequently the allies consult with each other.These remarks came as opposition parties and other critics kept up accusations that South Korea is losing its voice in Korean Peninsula issues and is getting increasingly sidelined from other key players, a phenomenon that local media have dubbed the "Korea passing."Government officials have flatly rejected the criticism, saying Seoul and Washington are working together very closely. (Yonhap)