Stocks bounce amid US-NK sabre-rattling

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the top-tier Kospi surged 0.57 percent from Friday closing, while the tech-heavy Kosdaq soared 0.41 percent.
Foreign investors maintained the selling trend for four consecutive days on the main bourse Monday, but their net sales of 180.4 billion won ($158.3 million) worth of stocks as of 2 p.m. were overshadowed by net institutional purchases of stocks worth 239.4 billion won.
Also at 2 p.m., local currency strengthened by 3.7 won against the dollar from the previous session‘s close. It was being traded at 1,139.8 won against the greenback.
|(Yonhap)
“(The phone call) allowed North Korea’s missile threat to wane, as it did in April,” Ma Ju-ok, an analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities, wrote in a Monday report, citing one on April 12 this year that put a brake on 6-day losing streak in the Kospi a week after North Korea‘s missile test.
Some other analysts, however, said the North Korea threat would last longer.
“The lingering tension on the Korean Peninsula would be inevitable until mid-August, when North Korea said it would fire at the US territory of Guam and Korea-US joint military exercise would take place,” Kim Ji-hyung, a strategist at Hanyang Securities, wrote in a Monday note.
Uncertainties from North Korea have for decades rattled the local markets. The Kospi saw a 3.4 percent plunge on the date of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il’s death in December 2011. It also dropped 2 percent and 2.3 percent from the two Koreas‘ exchange of fire in August 2015 and the fifth nuclear test in September 2016, respectively.
But a string of North Korea missile threats posed little hurdle on a monthslong rally and foreign buying spree since President Moon Jae-in’s inauguration in May, until the US and North Korea upped the ante against each other with “war of words” last week, causing a 3.3 percent slide in the Kospi for four days until Friday.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)