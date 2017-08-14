Stocks bounce amid US-NK sabre-rattling

(Yonhap)

South Korea‘s stock market indexes swung back to positive territory Monday, recovering from a bearish trend last week fueled by the United States’ verbal sabre-rattling at North Korea on its plans to attack US territory with ballistic missiles.As of 2 p.m. Monday, the top-tier Kospi surged 0.57 percent from Friday closing, while the tech-heavy Kosdaq soared 0.41 percent.Foreign investors maintained the selling trend for four consecutive days on the main bourse Monday, but their net sales of 180.4 billion won ($158.3 million) worth of stocks as of 2 p.m. were overshadowed by net institutional purchases of stocks worth 239.4 billion won.Also at 2 p.m., local currency strengthened by 3.7 won against the dollar from the previous session‘s close. It was being traded at 1,139.8 won against the greenback.US President Donald Trump’s phone call Saturday with China‘s President Xi Jinping to confirm a common goal to denuclearize North Korea, sent the markets to the recovery phase, analysts said Monday.“(The phone call) allowed North Korea’s missile threat to wane, as it did in April,” Ma Ju-ok, an analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities, wrote in a Monday report, citing one on April 12 this year that put a brake on 6-day losing streak in the Kospi a week after North Korea‘s missile test.Some other analysts, however, said the North Korea threat would last longer.“The lingering tension on the Korean Peninsula would be inevitable until mid-August, when North Korea said it would fire at the US territory of Guam and Korea-US joint military exercise would take place,” Kim Ji-hyung, a strategist at Hanyang Securities, wrote in a Monday note.Uncertainties from North Korea have for decades rattled the local markets. The Kospi saw a 3.4 percent plunge on the date of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il’s death in December 2011. It also dropped 2 percent and 2.3 percent from the two Koreas‘ exchange of fire in August 2015 and the fifth nuclear test in September 2016, respectively.But a string of North Korea missile threats posed little hurdle on a monthslong rally and foreign buying spree since President Moon Jae-in’s inauguration in May, until the US and North Korea upped the ante against each other with “war of words” last week, causing a 3.3 percent slide in the Kospi for four days until Friday.By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)