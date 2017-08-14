2017 Asia Song Festival to kick off next month

Under the theme of “Asia is One,” the festival will be held from Sept. 22-24 at venues across Busan.
|The opening ceremony of the Asia Song Festival in 2016. (Busan-Yonhap)
On Sept. 23, Korean singers including San E, BewhY, Vanilla Acoustic, Eddy Kim and other Asian singers as well as Indonesian group Mocca and Vietnamese singer Erik will perform under the theme of “Fall in Music” at Sajik Arena.
The main concert on the last day will feature a stellar lineup of singers. Leading K-pop artists such as EXO, Mamamoo, Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation, Dynamic Duo and The East Light will perform at a night-time extravaganza, alongside seven foreign groups including Swedish Zara Larsson and Japanese Mika Nakashima.
Ticket sales will open on Aug. 28 for the Sept. 23 concert and Aug. 30 for the main concert on Sept. 24.
