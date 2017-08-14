Chung Hyeon cracks top 50 in men's tennis world rankings for 1st time

In this Associated Press file photo taken on Aug. 8, 2017, Chung Hyeon of South Korea hits a shot against Feliciano Lopez of Spain during the first round of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal. (Yonhap)

South Korean tennis player Chung Hyeon has cracked the top 50 in the men's world rankings for the first time.Chung jumped seven spots to reach a career-high No. 49 in the Association of Tennis Professionals world rankings released on Monday.Chung's previous high had been No. 51 from October 2015.Chung reached the third round at the Rogers Cup in Montreal last week.Retired player Lee Hyung-taik owns the record for the highest-ranking position by a South Korean player at No. 36, attained in August 2007. (Yonhap)