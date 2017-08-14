Black Pink's 'Boombayah' hits 200 mln YouTube views

The music video for "Boombayah," K-pop band Black Pink's debut song, has reached over 200 million views on YouTube, according to the group's agency Monday.



The song, released in August of last year, reached the milestone on Sunday evening, YG Entertainment said, marking the single-largest YouTube view count for a debut song by any K-pop artist.





(YG Entertainment)

Three other songs by Black Pink -- "Playing with Fire," "Whistle" and "As If It's Your Last" -- have also been viewed more than 100 million times on the video-sharing platform.The four-member girl group, which includes a Thai member named Lisa, made its debut with "Square One" in August of 2016 and became last year's breakout rookie star. It is YG's first girl group in seven years after the now-disbanded 2NE1.Black Pink is set to make its Japanese debut Aug. 30. (Yonhap)