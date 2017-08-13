Tune in to Twitter for up-to-the-minute news

MULTIMEDIA

Twitter offers an endless supply of the latest news and current affairs coverage by our journalists.The Twitter accounts of The Korea Herald and K-pop Herald provide up-to-the-minute news to their 35,000 and 22,000 followers, respectively.Each tweet delivers the gist of a news story within 140-characters. Hashtags are also used to capture the keywords of each story, connecting it to the wider Twitter community. Clicking on the hashtags will lead you to real-time developments.Twitter users engage with their favorite Herald articles by leaving comments as well as retweeting and marking their favorites.Articles that met with a heated response on Twitter included a story by The Korea Herald on Galaxy S8 preorders, which received 1,899 retweets and 1,304 favorites.The most popular tweet had over 6,000 retweets. It was related to the news of K-pop band BTS’ win at the Billboard Music Awards on the K-pop Herald’s account.Even this moment, the musings of The Korea Herald’s favorite writers, newsmakers and celebrities are being retweeted, marked as favorites and are creating impact in the social media sphere.Stay up to date with the world through our Twitter channels.By Kim Min-joo (mjk625@heraldcorp.com)