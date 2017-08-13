Controversy persists over THAAD deployment

Local residents and opponents of the deployment of a US missile shield system Sunday rejected the results of a government-led environmental survey as lacking credibility, posing a challenge to the government’s effort to promptly finish the deployment process amid North Korea’s missile threat.



On Saturday, the government concluded that electromagnetic radiation and noise emanating from the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system’s advanced X-band radar and power engines prove to be well below the permitted levels, after conducting an environmental assessment.



But residents in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, where the THAAD battery is installed, refused to accept the results, claiming that the process was not transparent because it failed to reflect local residents’ opinions.



“We can’t believe the government, who has simply revealed numbers, not the specific process of measuring radiation,” said Kang Hyun-uk, who represents the THAAD opposition groups in Seongju. “After consulting with experts, we will come up with our own measures.”





Seongju residents stage a protest agaisnt THAAD deployment. Yonhap