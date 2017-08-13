Korea, Tunisia end in draw in handball competition

Handball players from South Korea (in white) and Tunisia (in red) pose for photos before the start of their game at the 12th Seoul Cup Handball competition at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul on Aug. 13, 2017. (Yonhap)

Host South Korea and Tunisia played to a draw to open an international men's handball competition in Seoul on Sunday.The teams ended up deadlocked at 28-28 in the first match of the 12th Seoul Cup Handball at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in the nation's capital.Iran is the other nation in the tournament. Tunisia and Iran will square off Monday at the same venue. The finale on Tuesday will pit South Korea against Iran. The top team after the round-robin play will be declared the champion.South Korea led 12-10 at halftime, and opened a 27-24 lead with about five minutes remaining on a goal by Jeong Yi-kyeong.Tunisia fought back with three unanswered goals, with Chafik Boukadida scoring the equalizer.Oussama Jaziri then put Tunisia up 28-27 with about two minutes to go. Then at the other end, Kim Dong-cheol leveled the score for South Korea. Neither team scored down the stretch.Cho Tae-hoon led South Korea with six goals.The Seoul Cup Handball was created in 1993 to commemorate the South Korean women's team's Olympic gold medals in 1988 and 1992. The tournament only featured the women's teams and expanded to include the men's teams in 2015. This year, only the men's event will be contested.Tunisia is the top-ranked team here at No. 17, followed by South Korea at No. 19 and Iran at No. 50.Tunisia is the second-best African nation behind only Egypt (No. 15). Tunisia has qualified for every world championship since 1995, reaching the round of 16 in 2013 and 2015. It also qualified for the past two Olympic Games.Though Iran is behind South Korea in the world rankings, it has outperformed South Korea at the two most recent Asian Men's Handball Championships. Iran was third in 2014 and fifth in 2016, while South Korea finished fifth in 2014 and sixth in 2016. (Yonhap)