Meet Korea Herald readers via Facebook

MULTIMEDIA

The Facebook pages of The Korea Herald and K-pop Herald give users the chance to interact with other readers around the globe.The pages offer more than just one-way communication. By “liking” the pages, the followers of The Korea Herald and Kpop Herald can share opinions with other readers in Korea and abroad.The more than 110,000 followers of The Korea Herald Facebook page are already doing so. Around 200 people engaged in a heated discussion on racial discrimination in Korea, sparked by an article titled “White washing? Racism rampant in Korean job market” posted Wednesday.The page offers not only the online versions of stories, but also more photos and exclusive videos by The Korea Herald journalists. For instance, users enjoyed photos and videos from the scene of the Gay Pride Parade at the Korea Queer Culture Festival in July.Meanwhile, the K-pop Herald Facebook page curates the latest English-language news on Korean celebrities. Its more than 400,000 followers get updated with news on their favorite stars.Latest news concerning BTS, the “Song-Song couple” and much more are shared in real time. The page also introduces the popular articles of the day via posts titled “Take a look at today’s K-pop Herald’s top 4 articles.”At this very moment, Facebook users are sharing what they think about issues and happenings through the posts of The Korea Herald and K-pop Herald.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)