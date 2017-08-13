Korea Herald strengthens video service on YouTube

BUSINESS

The Korea Herald is now beefing up its YouTube channel in a bid to offer more multimedia content to readers in partnership with Google, which runs the world’s biggest video site.The majority of videos are one to two minutes in length, covering various issues in politics, social affairs, technology, culture and sports to offer an additional angle to stories carried on The Korea Herald’s print edition.The channel’s signature thumbnail design helps viewers navigate topics through its distinctive background colors. Purple, blue, red, silver, orange and peach refer stories on politics, social affairs, North Korea, technology, culture and celebrity interviews, respectively.The Korea Herald also publishes feature stories in a video format.The series “From the scene” takes viewers to the places where news are breaking and shows what’s going on through vivid footage taken by Korea Herald reporters on the scene.YouTube channel subscribers can get the updates about the paper’s latest takes on new stories such as swimming training, indoor ice wall climbing and climbing on the stairs of the country’s tallest building.Business Desk is currently offering a series of articles under the theme of “Inside Tech” on new technologies, whose lively video editions are now available on YouTube.Interview videos are also the important part of the YouTube offerings, as reporters hold interviews with K-pop singers and artists. Travel pieces highlighting the streets of Korea’s capital city are being made under the category of “Seoul Saunter.”By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)