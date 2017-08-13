Korea’s AR mobile game for children ‘Pororo Friends’ begins service

The "Pororo Friends Museum" in Hannam-dong of Seoul (Yonhap)

A South Korean company has officially launched “Pororo Friends,” a new augmented reality mobile game for children based on the characters of the global animation series “Pororo the Little Penguin.”The children’s mobile game, now available on the Google Play app store, was developed by SocialNetwork Co., a local startup specializing in AR technology, in partnership with the producer of the Pororo series Iconix Entertainment. The Seoul-based ESA is the game’s publisher.SocialNetwork Co. began developing “Pororo Friends” in July last year upon seeing the explosive popularity of Niantic and Nintendo’s popular AR mobile game “Pokemon Go.”Featuring elements of AR, “Pororo Friends” is an educational game app for children aged 3-7. Children can look for and collect animals that appear in their homes via AR technology.For safety reasons, the game’s GPS has been designed to work only within the boundaries of a home. However, under parental approval, the GPS becomes active outdoors.The app also includes games in which Pororo guides children in learning everyday tasks like getting dressed, cleaning up and brushing their teeth.“Our game is similar to ‘Pokemon Go’ in that it makes players catch and collect animals. However, it targets children and has therefore been developed to focus on educational elements,” said SocialNetwork Co. CEO Kim Jae-ho.The firm has also opened the Pororo Friends Museum at the Blue Square culture complex in Hannam-dong of Seoul to celebrate the game’s launch. The museum will remain open until Nov. 15, with free admission available until Aug. 15.By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)