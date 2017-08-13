LG V30 expected to be equipped with FM radio

(Yonhap)

LG Electronics Inc.'s upcoming smartphone, the LG V30, is expected to allow users to enjoy FM radio broadcasting services, industry sources said Sunday.The South Korean tech giant joined ties with the US NextRadio application, allowing users to listen to FM radio via the V30, the sources said.There has been a rising call for local tech firms to adopt FM radio on smartphones so users can get critical information during disasters.LG applied FM radio on the mid-end smartphone, the Q6, released last year and vowed to expand the feature to other models.Samsung is also expected to allow smartphone users to access FM radio starting next year, the sources added.LG plans to showcase the V30 smartphone in Berlin on Aug. 31 at 9:00 a.m. (Berlin time). (Yonhap)