Ex-German Olympic bobsleigh champ named Korea luge coach

In this EPA file photo taken on Feb. 21, 2010, Andre Lange of Germany celebrates after winning the two-man bobsleigh gold medal at the Vancouver Winter Olympics at the Whistler Sliding Centre in Whistler, Canada. Lange was named a coach of the South Korean national luge team on Aug. 13, 2017. (Yonhap)

Former German Olympic bobsleigh champion Andre Lange was named a coach for the South Korean national luge team Sunday.The Korea Luge Federation said Lange, 44, will join the team in October in preparations for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics at home.Lange is one of the most decorated bobsleigh pilots in history, having won four gold and one silver medals at the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Winter Olympics.Lange also grabbed 14 medals at the world championships in his career.Lange joins fellow German, head coach Steffen Sartor, on the South Korean staff.Though Lange competed in bobsleigh, the South Korean federation said his knowledge in all sliding sports should be a great asset to the team.One of the South Korean lugers is German-born Aileen Frisch, a former world junior champion who acquired a Korean passport last year. (Yonhap)