Moon to meet top US military officer Monday

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff this week to discuss the bilateral defense alliance, and North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the presidential office said Sunday.



Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford is set to arrive in Seoul on Sunday amid growing tensions following the North's intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month and an escalating war of words between Pyongyang and Washington.





US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford. (Yonhap)

His visit to Seoul is part of his Asian tour, including China and Japan, to hold talks with the allies on the pressing regional security issue, it added.The meeting on Monday will also be attended by Moon's security adviser Chung Eui-yong and South Korea's new JCS chairman Lee Sun-jin, the presidential official said.Dunford plans to meet with Defense Minister Song Young-moo ahead of his meeting with Moon, the presidential office said. (Yonhap)