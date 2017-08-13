N. Korea lambastes Moon over phone talks with Trump

(Yonhap)

North Korea lashed out at South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday over his recent telephone talks with US President Donald Trump.Moon and Trump agreed on the need for maximum pressure on Pyongyang on Monday (Seoul time), a day after the UN Security Council imposed a set of new sanctions following its two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July."The South Korean authorities are cringing before their US boss, who said he doesn't care if thousands of people in this land die, by imploring him not to go to war," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in a commentary.The newspaper blasted the South for "considering the US its 'savior.'" It urged Seoul to stop the "humiliating subordinate relationship," saying "destroying the invasive ambitions of the US" is the only way to prevent a gruesome war. (Yonhap)