SK Telecom posts robust sales of portable AI device on first day

South Korea's top mobile carrier SK Telecom Co. said Sunday it sold around 5,000 units of the portable edition of its artificial intelligence device NUGU on the first day of release.The mobile carrier said the sales of the NUGU Mini, which started Friday, were five times higher than the predecessor.First released in September last year, NUGU focuses on providing household-related services. The mobile carrier has sold some 150,000 units of the original NUGU.SK Telecom said the NUGU Mini comes with a built-in battery, allowing users to take the device outdoors. The battery capacity for the 219-gram device stands at 2,000 mAh, which can be used for approximately four hours.The company said the NUGU Mini boasts the same features as the original, including music streaming, Internet-of-Things solutions, schedule management and weather alerts. (Yonhap)