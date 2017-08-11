Trump: Military is locked and loaded against N. Korea

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump ratcheted up tensions with North Korea Friday, saying the military is "locked and loaded" to deal with North Korea's provocations.



"Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely," he tweeted. "Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"



Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang run high with the two sides threatening retaliation for each other's actions over the North's nuclear and missile programs.



The UN Security Council slapped tough new sanctions on Pyongyang on Saturday for its two intercontinental ballistic missile tests last month. In response, the communist nation threatened to retaliate against the US, a key author of the resolution.



Trump warned North Korea Tuesday it will be met with "fire and fury" if it continues to threaten his country. North Korea said it would fire ballistic missiles towards Guam, where US bombers and other strategic assets are stationed.



On Thursday, Trump doubled down on his warnings, saying his "fire and fury" remark may not have been tough enough.



(Yonhap)