[K-talk] Taeyang to perform in Asia in fall

Taeyang will perform in Manila on Sept. 22, Hong Kong on Sept. 24, Bangkok on Sept. 30, Jakarta on Oct. 13, Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 15, Macau on Oct. 21, Singapore on Oct. 27 and Taipei on Oct. 29.
The artist is resuming his Asia tour after two years, as part of his world tour. His concerts in Manila and Macau will be his first as a solo artist. Prior to the Asia tour, he performed in Japan, followed by concerts in Toronto, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, San Jose, Los Angeles and Vancouver. The series builds on his world tour “Rise” in 2014.
His world tour this year is titled “White Night,” representing the artist himself. Taeyang will release his new album of the same name on Aug. 16, and perform in Seoul on Aug. 26 and 27.
Taeyang unveiled the track “Intro” of his new album Tuesday.
By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)
|Big Bang’s Taeyang (Taeyang Facebook)