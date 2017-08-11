BTS announces ‘Love Yourself’ series ahead of album in September

A poster for “Love Yourself” featuring Jungkook of BTS (Bit Hit Entertainment)

K-pop group BTS on Friday announced the start of a new conceptual series, “Love Yourself,” ahead of the upcoming release of its new album in September.The boy band revealed a poster featuring Jungkook to promote the series, which will include a collection of music under a single concept. It showed Jungkook holding a flower while sitting on a wheelchair.“The poster hints at the entire story of the ‘Love Yourself’ series that will continue until next year,” Bit Hit Entertainment said.The upcoming album will be the first work from the boy band since “You Never Walk Alone” in February.As with previous series, BTS has been dropping subtle clues about “Love Yourself.” After the band received the top social award at the Billboard Music Awards -- becoming the first K-pop group to win at the awards -- leader Rap Monster said, “Please, ARMY, remember what we say, ‘Love myself, love yourself.’”By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)