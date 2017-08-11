LG, Samsung tech firms sweep viral video ads chart

South Korea's top two tech firms, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, swept the chart for the week's most viral video ads, according to an advertising industry website Friday.



LG's "Nano Cell Super Match," featuring a shooting match between Steven Gerrard and Adam Lallana of Liverpool, scored over 33 million clicks this week to top the Viral Video Chart released by Ad Age for the second week of August. The ad was posted at the start of the month on YouTube.

(YouTube capture)

The former No. 1 ad for Apple Inc.'s Siri fell to second place with 17 million clicks. It was at the top of the list in the previous week with about 33.5 million hits.Samsung had three ads in the top 10 of the chart. The tech firm's video for road safety, "Safe India," attracted nearly 1.5 million views this week for third place. The ad for Galaxy on Max, the firm's most recently released mass market smartphone in India, came in seventh, while the one for the Galaxy S8 in the U.S. market ranked 10th.Others in the top 10 included luxury jewelry brand Bulgari (4th), retail chain Target (5th) and cookie brand Oreo (9th)."The rankings are based on the Visible Measures platform that gauges the level of attention on online videos through hundreds of sites," a local ad industry official said. "The measurement counts videos watched online through sharing on social media networks or by word of mouth." (Yonhap)