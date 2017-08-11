Democratic lawmakers urge Tillerson to stop Trump's NK threats

More than 60 Democratic lawmakers urged Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trump's aggressive rhetoric against North Korea, saying the risks of military conflict are too high.



In a letter organized by Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.), 62 Democrats of the House of Representatives expressed "profound concern" over Trump's statements, apparently referring to his threat to unleash "fire and fury" in response to the North's vows to attack the United States.



"These statements are irresponsible and dangerous, and also senselessly provide a boon to domestic North Korean propaganda, which has long sought to portray the United States as a threat to their people," the letter read.





US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrives at a military base in Subang, Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 8. (AP-Yonhap)

"Accordingly, we respectfully but firmly urge you to do everything in your power to ensure that President Trump and other administration officials understand the importance of speaking, and acting with the utmost caution and restraint on this delicate issue."The lawmakers warned that Congress and the American people will hold Trump responsible if a "careless or ill-advised miscalculation results in conflict that endangers our service members and our regional allies."They also called on Trump to uphold the Constitution and seek congressional authorization before carrying out any pre-emptive attack on the North.Tillerson's call for talks with North Korea is "strongly" supported by the 62 lawmakers and should be followed by an effort to minimize the preconditions, they said. (Yonhap)