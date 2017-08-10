[Travel Bits] Sights, festivals around Korea

Cultural Night Walk in Jeonju, a program selected by the Cultural Heritage Administration in a competition, offers visitors the chance to walk through hundreds of traditional Korean houses in Jeonju Hanok Village under the moonlight.Highlights include a moonlight photography competition, traditional music, Jeonju traditional opera, a shadow orchestra and night views of Jeonju.The event is being held until Sept.13.For more information, visit www.jeonju-night.kr for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.Donggang International Photo Festival offers various events like international photo contest awards based on the traditions of the festival.Visitors can enjoy 10 exhibitions and workshops during the festival period from July to early Oct. 1. The festival comprises a main exhibition, international contest award and the Donggang Photo Award.The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is 2,000 won for adults, 1,500 won for teens and 1,000 won for children. Groups of 20 or more get a discount.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.The homepage -- www.dgphotofestival.com -- only offers information in Korean.Miniature theme park Aiins World is hosting the World Nightview Fantasy Lighting Festival.The festival runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. from March to October, and is closed on rainy days. The last admission is at 10 p.m.The admission fee is 16,000 won for adults and 13,000 won for children. It is open to visitors of all ages.Located in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, the theme park is accessible via the Samsan Gymnasium Station (Seoul, Subway Line No. 7) or buses No. 53, No. 59-1 or No. 558.For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services.Seoulland hosts the Cool Summer! Music Festival through Aug. 27.The highlight is the large-scale water fight held at World Plaza, where water pours out from all directions.At night, programs such as Music Survival, Chi-maek (chicken and beer) Night, and evening performances are available.The event is open to visitors of all ages, and participation fees vary by tickets.For more information, visit the official website (www.seoulland.co.kr) for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.Guwau Village in Taebaek, Gangwon Province hosts the Taebaek Sunflower Festival, a celebration of the area’s wide array of colorful wildflowers and fields of sunflowers.Some 300 species of wild flowers along with a sunflower field walking path and other hands-on program with wild flowers are the main attractions of the village.The festival continues until Aug.13, and the admission fees are 5,000 won for adults, 3,000 won for students and 3,000 won for groups of 20 people or more. The official website (sunflowerfestival.co.kr) is in Korean only. For information in English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.