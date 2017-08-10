[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

The Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering a package of luxurious spa and skincare treatments with the Swiss company Valmont, a leading skincare brand with over 30 years of experience, at its Aequalis Spa.Valmont’s signature product Energy Ritual features four different facial treatments designed to replenish the skin using glacial water and reduce wrinkles. Guests can receive a treatment for 30, 90, 110, or 120 minutes.The 30-minute treatment should be combined with a facial or body treatment, and the product gives a healthy glow. Receive the rapid, lasting anti-aging skin care and restore your skin at the spa on the 28th floor.The price starts at 220,000 won. For reservation and information, call (02) 2211-1680.The Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Cilantro Deli is offering beauty products endorsed by celebrity actress-singer Paris Hilton on the sidelines of an unlimited mango buffet every weekend from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 1.The offer is in collaboration with SURKorea, the exclusive distributor of the Hollywood star’s products in Korea. Hilton’s beauty products, including Super Gel nail care products, are available. A nail artist will be available for service through Aug. 27, also offering tips on using the nail polish product.The buffet includes tart, jalousie, cheesecake, mint salad, almond mini pies, tiramisu mousse, kiwi fruit cakes, bread pudding, cream roll, lemon pie and bingsoo all made of mango. They can also try sliced mangos and mango ice cream. Tea or coffee is offered.For information and reservation, call Cilantro Deli at (02) 317-3064.The Westin Chosun Seoul is offering a Christmas-themed wedding package for those planning to have more than 350 guests at their weddings on Dec. 24 or Dec. 25.The Holy Moly Magical Christmas Wedding package includes a 2 million won shopping voucher at Shinsegae department store, Christmas-decorated table and cocktail reception after the wedding.Meals at the wedding include grilled beef tenderloin, sweet pumpkin cappuccino soup, cake, sherbet and more. For reservation and information, call (02) 317-0066.The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul, located on the 24th floor and offering a wide view of downtown, is offering two new types of the icy traditional Korean dessert bingsu -- cold-drip coffee bingsu and peach bingsu -- through Aug. 31, every day from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.The new varieties follow the signature makgeoli bingsu, which was developed by the restaurant and teahouse. The coffee bingsu at 37,000 won uses Yirgacheff coffee beans, almond milk and shaved ice, topped with mascarpone cheese cream and sweet almond and chocolate. The peach bingsu uses lightly baked nectarines, frozen milk, yogurt ice cream and yogurt sauce, with hwangsu and mint.For information and reservations, call (02) 2016-1205.The Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel is offering a series of food promotions throughout August.The “Happiness of Weekday” promotion offers black noodles at restaurant Yue through Aug. 31, or wagyu udon through Monday at Miyabi, both for 10,000 won.The “Pasta, Pizza of the Month” promotion features different pasta and pizza items every week at restaurant Bene. The menu items change while the price is set at 15,000 won per dish.For information and reservations, call Miyabi at (032) 835-1714/1715, Bene at (032) 835-1716/1717 and Yue at (032) 835-1718/1719.