Police seek arrest warrant for drugmaker head over alleged abuse of chauffeurs

Rhee Jang-han (C), surrounded by reporters, enters a police building in central Seoul to face questioning over allegedly verbally abusing his private chauffeurs on Aug. 2, 2017. (Yonhap)

Police on Thursday requested a warrant to arrest the chief of a major drugmaker over alleged verbal harassment of his chauffeurs and illegal use of pills.Rhee Jang-han, chairman of Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corp., is accused of hurling swear words at four of his private car drivers and offering his business partners erectile dysfunction pills as gifts without obtaining prescriptions.The allegations came to light as recorded conversations between him and one of the drivers were released online and by the media.Rhee, 65, was summoned by the police earlier this month for questioning. He has denied wrongdoing and apologized to the public and the victims. (Yonhap)