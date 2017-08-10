Sexual slavery victim makes debut as singer

Former “comfort women” Gil Won-ok (center) smiles at a press conference for her new EP at War & Women’s Human Rights Museum in Mapo-gu on Thursday. (Yonhap)

A victim of Japanese sexual slavery, Kil Won-ok, on Thursday announced she will make her debut as a singer on the fifth memorial ceremony in tribute to the comfort women.“Whether others like it or not, I believe singing is my job because I like to sing,” Kil said in a production press conference held at the War and Women’s Human Rights Museum in Mapo-gu, Seoul.Dubbed “Kil Won-ok’s Peace,” the EP contains some 15 songs that she liked to sing, including “Bitter Daedong River,” which was originally sang by Sohn In-ho.Ten youth volunteers also participated in the recording, which begin last September.She was able to achieve her lifelong dream at the age of 89, with the help of a civic group, the Korea Council for the Women Drafted for Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.Kil, who was born in Huichon, South Pyeongan Province, in North Korea in 1928, was taken to Harbin in China and was forced to serve as a sex slave in 1940, when she was 12. She was later moved to Shijiazhuang in 1942, and was forced to spend three more years serving the military there.She will first perform in the tribute ceremony taking place at Cheonggye Square located in Jongno, Seoul, Monday.The EP is not for sale due to copyright issues.(herim@heraldcorp.com)