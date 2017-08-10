Mother who killed newborns caught after 4 years

A 35-year-old woman who had killed and deserted the bodies of her two newborns was caught four years after she committed the crimes, South Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency said Thursday.The woman, whose identity was withheld, is accused of strangling her own child after giving birth to it inside the bathroom cubicle of a sauna in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, in June 2013. She allegedly abandoned the body in an outdoor area within the vicinity.The woman is also accused of an identical crime in November 2014. She allegedly gave birth to another baby, this time at an acquaintance’s residence, and killed and deserted it in a flowerbed in Jungni train station in Changwon.The police came to know the suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman toward the end of 2016 and began to investigate the case.After going through interrogation, the suspect admitted to her crimes and told the police the locations where she had deserted the babies.The police found the body of one of the babies wrapped in a plastic bag in a location the woman indicated. They’re still searching for the other baby’s body.The woman reportedly told the police that she had committed the crimes because she could not afford to raise the children.The woman had been living with a man when she committed the crimes. While he did not partake in the killing of the babies, he appeared to be aware of what the woman had done. Police, however, did not seek any criminal charges against him.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)