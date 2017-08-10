‘S.M.’s youngest’ NCT Dream to come back next Wednesday

The six-track record will be released online at 6 p.m., along with the physical copies, according to S.M. Entertainment.
Its title song “We Young” is an up-tempo dance number of tropical house genre, the agency said.
|Teaser image of Chunle from NCT Dream. (S.M. Entertainment)
A day before the album’s release, the group will hold a showcase at the Hyundai Motor Studio in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, where it will perform the songs for the first time and share stories related to the EP.
S.M. on Thursday released a teaser image and video of member Chunle, which will be followed by teasers featuring other members.
NCT Dream, an all-teenager subunit of NCT, debuted last year with a digital single “Chewing Gum.”
NCT is an idol group by S.M. Entertainment that theoretically can expand without limit -- in terms of members -- and will have subunits debut with different concepts in various parts of the world.
By Yoon Min-sik
(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)