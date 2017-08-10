Musicals to watch out for in coming months

The official poster for “Sister Act.” (EMK Musical Company)

Chung Sung-hwa, one of the stars of “Rebecca.” (EMK Musical Company)

Foreign and local musical productions will continue to entertain fans well into the second half of the year.Among the most anticipated musicals in Seoul this year is the US production of “Sister Act,” which will open at Samsung Electronics Hall at Blue Square in Seoul on Nov. 25 and run until Jan. 21, 2018.The show is a musical adaptation of the smash-hit 1992 comedy film of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg. Its plot revolves around a singer, Delores, who unintentionally witnesses a murder and takes refuge in a convent.The upcoming production will be doubly special for Korean fans, as it will star Korean musical actress Kim So-hyang as Sister Mary Robert -- the timid nun who becomes inspired by the main character Delores and eventually breaks out of her shell.Dene Hill will star as Delores and Rebecca Mason-Wygal will star as Mother Superior.Tickets will be available online from Aug. 22, with prices ranging from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.The local production of “Rebecca” is running until Nov. 12 at Samsung Electronics Hall at Blue Square in Seoul.The originally German musical, based on a Daphne du Maurier novel of the same name, revolves around the wealthy character of Maxim de Winter, his new wife and a manipulative housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers. Its story is about the new couple and their struggles to step away from the shadows cast by Maxim’s deceased wife.Maxim de Winter is played by Min Young-ki, Chung Sung-hwa, Um Ki-joon and Song Chang-eui, while the manipulative housekeeper will be played by Kim Sun-young, Shin Young-sook and Ock Joo-huun.The show is 170-minutes long, with tickets ranging from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”If you are in the mood for rock and roll, you may want to check out the local production of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.”It will fittingly be staged at the Daehangno Art Center in Hongdae -- a youthful district in Seoul -- from Aug. 18 to Nov. 5. The rock musical follows the life of a fictional rock and roll band fronted by a transgender East German singer, Hedwig Robinson.Born Hansel Schmidt, the character finds solace in rock music and flees his country in search of love and music.The main character will be played by five different actors including Oh Man-seok and Yoo Yeon-seok.The show will start at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Fridays. It will start at 2 p.m., 5:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and will kick off at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays. Tickets range from 55,000 won to 99,000 won.“42nd Street”The production “42nd Street” is about show business, revolving around a famed director’s efforts to stage a musical at the height of the Great Depression.The Tony Award winner is packed with beloved musical numbers and lavish choreography.The role of Julian Marsh is being performed by both Kim Suk-hoon and Lee Jong-hyuk, while the role of Peggy is being performed by Oh So-yeoun and Jeon Ye-ji.It opened on Aug. 5 and continues until Oct. 8 at D-Cube Arts Center in Guro-gu, Seoul.The show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 3 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)