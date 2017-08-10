Intl. musicians come together for Korean unification prayer song

The song titled "Korean Dream" to be released on Liberation Day - Aug. 15 - involves Korea's Jung Dong-ha and Voisper, Korean-Australian singer Dami Im, American singers Peabo Bryson and Lauren Evans, and the Philippines' Sabrina and Zendee Rose Tenerefe, One K Media said.
|This composite photo shows a group of international artists that participated in an upcoming unification prayer song project titled "Korean Dream." (Yonhap)
Bryson is well known in South Korea for his work on the soundtracks for several Disney animated features, including "Aladdin" and "Beauty and the Beast." Sabrina is a popular singer in the Philippines, while Tenerefe rose to prominence through her cover songs uploaded on YouTube.
One K Media released a similar project song in 2015, titled "One Dream, One Korea" recorded by Korean singers Yangpa and Na Yoon-kwon.
South Korea and the North remain technically at war, as the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty. (Yonhap)