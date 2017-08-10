Intl. musicians come together for Korean unification prayer song

This composite photo shows a group of international artists that participated in an upcoming unification prayer song project titled "Korean Dream." (Yonhap)

A group of celebrated Korean and international musicians will release a project song praying for the reunification of the Korean Peninsula, according to a record label Thursday.The song titled "Korean Dream" to be released on Liberation Day - Aug. 15 - involves Korea's Jung Dong-ha and Voisper, Korean-Australian singer Dami Im, American singers Peabo Bryson and Lauren Evans, and the Philippines' Sabrina and Zendee Rose Tenerefe, One K Media said.Bryson is well known in South Korea for his work on the soundtracks for several Disney animated features, including "Aladdin" and "Beauty and the Beast." Sabrina is a popular singer in the Philippines, while Tenerefe rose to prominence through her cover songs uploaded on YouTube.One K Media released a similar project song in 2015, titled "One Dream, One Korea" recorded by Korean singers Yangpa and Na Yoon-kwon.South Korea and the North remain technically at war, as the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty. (Yonhap)