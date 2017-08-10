Leadership race of People's Party kicks off

Hanwha Chemical Q2 net dips 20% on one-time factor

Published : 2017-08-10 13:55
Updated : 2017-08-10 13:55

Hanwha Chemical Corp., a major chemicals firm, said Thursday that its second-quarter earnings sank almost 20 percent from a year earlier, due to a one-off factor.

Net profit reached a record 249 billion won ($218 million) in the April-June period, compared with a profit of 310 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Hanwha Chemical Corp.`s plant in Yeosu, South Korea. (Yonhap)

Operating income also dipped 25 percent on-year to reach 219 billion won, while sales edged up 3.9 percent to 2.49 trillion won over the cited period, it said.

The firm's second-quarter figures are higher than market consensus. Brokerage firms put Hanwha Chemical's operating income and sales at 191 billion won and 2.27 trillion won for the second quarter. (Yonhap)

