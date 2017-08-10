Hyundai Motor unionists start partial strikes

ULSAN -- Union members of Hyundai Motor Co. will go on partial strikes starting Thursday after failed labor talks with the management over wage hikes and job security.



Union leaders said workers on the early shift will stage a strike for two hours beginning at 11:30 a.m. Workers of the following shift will walk out for two hours at 8:20 p.m. The strikes will be repeated Monday, they said.



The unionists will also refuse weekend work shifts starting this week. This is the sixth consecutive year for the automaker's unionists to go on strike ahead of a wage agreement.





(Yonhap)

Hyundai's union is demanding an increase of 154,883 won ($135.92) in monthly salary on top of an automatic annual hike and 30 percent of the company's 2016 net profit in bonuses. Workers also want to be guaranteed their jobs regardless of factory line changes from technological and industrial advancements.Other demands include more social contributions, the reinstatement of fired employees and a welfare center for retirees.Union leaders are scheduled to meet Wednesday next week to discuss future steps. (Yonhap)