N. Korea releases imprisoned Canadian pastor on sick bail

North Korea said Wednesday that it has released an imprisoned Canadian pastor for humanitarian reasons amid escalating tensions on the Korean peninsular stemming from the North‘s continued provocations.



The Korea Central News Agency, the communist state’s official media outlet, reported that Lim Hyeon-su, a Canadian civilian, was released on sick bail in line with the decision of the Central Court of the North.



Lim, a Korean-Canadian pastor, has been held in captivity in the North since he entered the country via China on a humanitarian mission in January 2015.



In December, the North‘s highest court sentenced Lim to life in prison and hard labor, citing his “subversive plots” against the North’s regime. (Yonhap)