Korean top diplomat meets with chief of UN Environment Programme

(Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha discussed ways to improve South Korea's collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme during her meeting with the chief of the UN group on Wednesday, her ministry said.Kang called on UNEP Executive-General Erik Solheim to pay more interest to helping resolve trans-boundary air pollution in Northeast Asia, including the fine dust problem, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. She also committed South Korea's efforts to implement the Paris Agreement on climate change.Solheim shared with Kang his understanding of the fine dust pollution's seriousness and offered to cooperate with South Korea on that front by providing a scientific assessment and forum for discussion.The UNEP chief is visiting Seoul for two days till Wednesday.Kang also called for the executive-director's efforts to help more South Koreans serve in his organization."The foreign ministry plans to make leading contributions to the achievement of UN sustainable development goals as well as to the green growth and climate change sectors through continuous cooperation with the UNEP," the ministry said. (Yonhap)