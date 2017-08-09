Golden Blue's sales continue rise boosted by Phantom

Phantom whisky products (Golden Blue)

Local whisky maker Golden Blue said Wednesday that its sales for the first half of 2017 exceeded expectations, boosted by the popularity of its Phantom whisky products in a stagnant spirits market.Golden Blue sold 180,000 9-liter cases of its signature Golden Blue whisky and Phantom products in the first half of 2017, rising nearly 10 percent on-year.The major driver of sales was Phantom, a new line of products released last year that is mainly marketed to those in their 20s and 30s. Monthly sales of Phantom have risen sevenfold between its initial release and June this year, according to the company.In July, the line sold 3,500 cases.Golden Blue said that its goal is to strengthen the Phantom brand portfolio, including a new premium-level product, to reach monthly sales of 5,000 cases by the end of the year.By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)