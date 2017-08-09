Booyong Group chairman to represent senior citizens

On Wednesday, the KSCA held an event in Seoul to celebrate the designation, with around 400 participants in attendance, including government officials and lawmakers.
|Booyoung Group Chairman Lee Joong-keun delivers his speech at an inauguration ceremony held in Seoul on Wednesday. (Shim Woo-hyun/The Korea Herald)
Upon his inauguration, Lee pledged to speak for the 7 million senior citizens in the nation and continue his efforts to improve their rights and welfare.
For the past seven years, Lee had served as the vice chairman of the association. During his term, he built over 200 centers for senior citizens, as well as a three-story educational institute in Muju, North Jeolla Province, early this year.
He also plans to move the association’s head office near to the Taepyungro building, where Booyoung Group’s headquarters is located.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)