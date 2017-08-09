Moon invites ruling party lawmakers for luncheon later this month

This photo, taken on July 20, 2017, shows President Moon Jae-in and Choo Mi-ae, the leader of the ruling Democratic Party, talking during a state finance strategy meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in has invited ruling party lawmakers for a luncheon later this month, party officials said Wednesday, an apparent move to strengthen cooperation ahead of a possible legislative battle over his key policy initiatives.Moon plans to meet the Democratic Party lawmakers on Aug. 26 before the parliament begins its 100-day regular session next month, when parties are expected to wrangle over Moon's push to revise the tax code and reform the prosecution and spy agency, and other plans.The party leadership informed its 120 lawmakers of the invitation through a text message earlier in the day.The party lawmakers are scheduled to hold a two-day workshop in Sejong, about 150 kilometers south of Seoul, and move to the presidential office for the luncheon with the president, the officials said.A series of Moon's policy initiatives require legal revisions.Among others, his push for the tax code revision is expected to go through tough scrutiny as the main opposition Liberty Korea Party opposes it, claiming it could hamper corporate investment and competitiveness. (Yonhap)